Young Irishman fends off mugger in Spain by throwing bottle of beer at his head

The alleged assailant fell to the ground and the victim was able to run from the scene until he found the police patrol

A young Irishman escaped an attempted robbery in Spain by throwing a bag with a bottle of bear in it at this attacker’s head, it has been reported.

The incident happened in the seaside city of Vigo located on the northwest coast of the country, in the early hours of Monday, November 7.

Local media reports that the young man, identified only as “EF, a 22-year-old from Ireland” fled and was able to seek the help of police who were patrolling Rosalía de Castro.

“He nervously explained that he had just been the victim of an attempted robbery,” elespanol.com repots.

“According to what he told the agents, a hooded man had approached him on García Barbón avenue, with his left hand in the pocket of his sweatshirt, and appearing to carry some kind of weapon.

“The man demanded ‘his wallet from him and everything he was carrying’. At the same time, he pointed his right hand like a pistol at the shoulder strap he was carrying.”

The news site states that the young Irishman was carrying a plastic bag with a bottle of beer and threw it at the attacker’s head.

“The alleged assailant fell to the ground and EF was able to run from the scene until he found the police patrol. Given his state of nervousness and not knowing the city well, the agents offered to transfer him to his hotel.”

It is then reported that as they were escorting the Irishman back to his hotel, the police saw a man leaning on a bench in García Barbón who matched the description of his attacker.

“The agents proceeded to identify him and it turned out to be ML M, from Vigo and 32 years old, who had a heavy bruise with a bump on his forehead.

“When he saw the young man he had tried to rob, he began to insult him, for which he was arrested for allegedly committing a crime of attempted robbery.”