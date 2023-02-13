Zimbabwe has become hub for fugitive crime boss Christy Kinahan, reports say

"Kinahan has enjoyed the protection of powerful political figures in Zimbabwe despite the allegations raised by international authorities."

Fugitive cartel boss Christy Kinahan is being protected in Zimbabwe by local political figures, according to reports.

Despite the world-wide manhunt for the Irish criminal, he has been able to operate from the African country, according to the Zimbabwe Independent.

They report a key associate of Kinahan’s allegedly has “connections with powerful political figures in the country."

"The two structured an alliance sometime between 2015 and 2017, when an increasingly desperate Kinahan sought an alternative base to Dubai as both local and international law enforcement agencies turned up the heat.

"Kinahan has enjoyed the protection of powerful political figures in Zimbabwe despite the allegations raised by international authorities."

It was also reported by the news outlet police figures in Zimbabwe were aware of his presence.

"State security agencies are said to have monitored the situation since 2020 and have expressed disquiet at Kinahan's presence in Zimbabwe."

Kinahan has an office in capital Harare uses a three-bedroom town house during visits to Zimbabwe where the gang also keep a fleet of luxury cars.

"The Independent is reliably informed a fleet of high-end vehicles were available for Kinahan, his family and a stream of guests from the UAE, Turkey, Spain, Ireland and Iran, among others.

It added “certain” political figures were turning a blind eye to Kinahan’s activities in the country.

Dubai had been the preferred base for Kinahan and his sons Daniel and Christy junior until they were subject of a US sanctions and a $5 million reward for their arrest placed in their heads in April last year.

Since then a series of revelations from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists has shown how Kinahan senior sought to set up a network of aircraft across Africa.

These included that Kinahan had planned a new life in Zimbabwe as he aimed to take control of one of the world’s key shipping routes for cocaine.

The ‘Dapper Don’ had purchased luxury properties in capital Harare amid plans to relocate his family there from the United Arab Emirates.

Kinahan, along with his partner Nessy Yildirim, planned to base themselves in Harare, where they had already chosen and bought properties to meet their needs.

A deal to buy a fleet of Egyptian military planes followed by the US sanctions put paid to his African dream.

Reporters from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists discovered that Kinahan posed as a humanitarian aviation consultant and, with Yildrim’s help, tried to buy a fleet of planes known for short take-off and landing capabilities.

It is claimed Kinahan also tried to establish a permanent home and a business hub in Zimbabwe, but was forced to abandon his plans after being denied residency.

In July, the Sunday World also revealed how the Kinahan gang were moving cocaine across Africa in air ambulances.

It emerged how the cartel had bought off officials for use of landing strips and took control of the key transport route to Europe, making the Irish gang second only in importance to the Colombian Cartels.

The Irish mafia had effectively taken control of Africa’s lucrative ‘cocaine corridor’ – one of the main routes for importing drugs into Europe.

After the drugs landed in the southern part of Africa, the Kinahan gang would use ‘air ambulances’ to move the cocaine through the continent to ports where it could be shipped into Europe.

According to the leaked documents, a Dubai company linked to Kinahan tried to purchase as many as nine used de Havilland Canada DHC-5 Buffalos from the Egyptian air force in 2020.

It is claimed he also attempted to do lucrative deals in Africa and Latin America and even explored buying an Antonov An-26 turboprop in Venezuela.