Young Irish thief jailed for role in string of 16 burglaries across England

Tadgh Finley (23) pleaded guilty

An Irish man has been jailed for three years for his role in a string of 16 burglaries across the UK last year.

Tadgh Finley (23), who lives in Ireland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary dwellings with intent to steal at Guildford Crown Court this week.

His accomplice, 22-year-old Martin Kawley of Heathervale Way, New Haw, was sentenced to over five years in prison after pleading guilty to the same offence.

The pair have been linked to burglaries in the English towns and villages of Addlestone, Ashford, Cobham, Sunbury-Upon-Thames, Staines-Upon-Thames, and Woking.

They were arrested last December after Proactive Investigation teams across Surrey joined forces with local police to track them down.

Kawley was charged with 19 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary between 6 October and 19 December 2022.

These related to 16 offences in Surrey - two in Hertfordshire and one in Warwickshire.

Finlay was charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit burglary between 17 and 19 December 2022.

Sergeant Dean Rogers of the Proactive Investigation Team said: “We know burglaries can have a huge impact on victims. Tackling this crime type is one of our Force priorities and we work closely with our local Safer Neighbourhood Teams, intelligence teams and cross border resources to investigate burglaries across the county.”