World’s worst serial killer who slaughtered over 190 people applies for early release

A Colombian man – dubbed ‘the worst serial killer in modern times’ - could be soon free to walk the streets, as he is eligible for early parole in the coming months and has already put in his application.

Psychopath Luis Garavito, nicknamed La Bestia, or ‘the beast’, was convicted of killing 193 people, mostly young men and boys between 1992 and 1999 in a case which shocked the world.

"I have profound indignation at the possibility that anyone would suggest that that beast leave prison," said former Colombian President, Iván Duque.

Garavito is thought to have the highest number of victims of any murderer on the planet, with the ages of the maniac’s victims ranging from six to sixteen years old.

Despite confessing, the 66-year-old is suspected of murdering upwards of 300 in total. Rather disturbingly, under Colombian law, he can only be imprisoned for 40 years and is eligible for parole after half his sentence.

20 years into that jail time, ‘the beast’ has now applied for early release.

Dr Mark Benecke, a doctor from Cologne, who interviewed Garavito had this to say about him:

"He is one of the most friendly and soft spoken persons I have ever met. He was very manipulative towards me in a friendly way.

"He is a typical serial killer who acts out his fantasies. He is a typical paedophile - soft, mild-mannered and friendly to kids and others.

"Garavito told me that he even pitied a kid he killed because the kid had told him of being abused, and Garavito could relate to that due to him being sexually abused as a child all the time," the Dr said.

When he was arrested in 1999, Garavito confessed to many more murders and pleaded for forgiveness

"I ask you to pardon me for all I have done, and all I will confess," he said in a tape from his confessions. "Yes, I killed them — and many others."

Garavito would mostly target street kids, pretending to be a priest to gain their trust, offering them booze and cash.

He claimed that he would then feel an urge inside him that forced him to murder the innocent youngsters.

During the investigation into his crimes, cops uncovered mass grave over 35 children.

It was reported at the time that almost every victim had suffered sexual assault and torture.

During his prison time, Garavito tried to demonstrate that he had changed.

In a televised interview, the psychopath said he had ambitions of becoming a politician, and even had the audacity to say he wanted to help abused children.