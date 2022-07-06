Woman with Irish reg plates racks up 33 speeding offences and £25k fine in three months
A woman who was behind the wheel of a car with Irish reg plates has been banned from driving and hit with a £25,000 fine after racking up 33 speeding offences in just three months.
Ann Marie Cash from Llanrumney, Cardiff in South Wales, was also given 18 points being caught by speed cameras in the city from August to October 2021 driving the Nissan X-Trail.
The 20-year-old was caught speeding more than once a day eight times - and 30 of the 33 offences took place on the same street in Cardiff.
An investigation was launched the police-led Welsh Road Casualty reduction partnership, GoSafe circulated her car details in a bid to track down the repeat offender.
When Cash was finally stopped by South Wales Police for displaying a false number plate, officers found the driver had no insurance and even no driver's licence.
They seized the Nissan X Trail while they established the correct registration for the vehicle and that Cash was the legal owner.
Cash admitted the speeding offences in a letter to Cardiff Magistrates Court, and was invited to attend a sentencing hearing to defend herself from being disqualified.
GoSafe said she failed to attend, the case was heard in her absence on 23rd May and each 33 speeding offence was given a fine of £660 - totalling £21,780.
A further £3,866 in court costs (£3,610) and victims surcharges (£256) were then added, pushing the total Cash must pay to a hefty £25,646.
GoSafe added: "Ann Marie Cash also received 18 points and an 18-month disqualification from driving."
