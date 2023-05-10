Woman who wrote book to help sons overcome dad’s death is charged with his murder

Eric (39) was found dead after drinking a Moscow Mule cocktail which his wife had given him, allegedly riddled with poison

A Utah mum (33) who wrote a book about grief to help her sons overcome the death of their father has been charged with his murder.

Kouri Richins’ husband, Eric (39), was found dead in his bedroom last March after drinking a Moscow Mule cocktail which his wife had given him, allegedly riddled with poison.

“Shortly after the dinner, Eric became very ill. Eric told a friend that he thought his wife was trying to poison him,” court documents said.

Kouri's book

About a year to the day her husband died, Richins published a children’s book, “Are You With Me?” about navigating grief after the loss of a loved one.

Police now allege she killed her husband of nearly a decade with a lethal dose of illicit fentanyl.

This month, they charged her with aggravated murder and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Newly released court documents detailed a series of illicit fentanyl purchases by Kouri in the months leading up to her spouse’s death.

Kouri allegedly bought the drugs from a known dealer. Weeks before her husband’s death, the Richins had marked Valentine’s Day with a dinner at home.

Moscow mule cocktail

An autopsy and toxicology report revealed that Eric died of a fentanyl overdose. He had about five times the lethal dosage in his system.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and seized his wife’s phone and several computers. They discovered extensive communications between Kouri and the dealer’s associate, who said they obtained hydrocodone for the mum.

A couple of weeks later, Ms Richins reached out again and asked for “some of the Michael Jackson stuff.”

Kouri Richins allegedly paid $900 for “15-30 fentanyl pills”. About two weeks later, on February 26, Richins allegedly reached out for more fentanyl pills.

Richins family

About 3:30 a.m. on March 4, 2022, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the couple’s home. First responders unsuccessfully tried to revive Eric, who died six days after the latest alleged pill delivery.

His wife gave investigators her version of what happened that night. The couple had celebrated her business success and she brought him a cocktail in bed. Richins said she left and went to sleep with one of her three sons in his room because the child was “having a night terror.”

“The defendant said she awoke around 03:00 hours and came back to her and Eric’s bedroom. She felt Eric and he was cold to the touch. That is when defendant called 911,” court documents said.

Kouri allegedly told cops she left her phone plugged in next to her bed and did not take it to her son’s room.

“However, tolls on the defendant’s phone show that messages were sent and received during that time. These messages were deleted,” court documents revealed.

For months, Kouri Richins worked on her book. In April, she appeared on “Good Things Utah,” a show on tv channel ABC4, to talk about the importance of her children’s book on mourning.

She said it’s based on three concepts: connection, continuity and care.

“Connection: Keep the person’s spirit alive who has passed. Continuity: Try and keep routines and schedules as normal as possible. Care: Affirming their feelings; understanding when they are sad, mad, lonely and talking about those feelings and letting them know it’s OK,” Kouri said in the interview.

Her three children helped her pen the book to articulate their feelings, she said.

Weeks later, Richins was arrested for her husband’s death.