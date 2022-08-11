Woman obsessed with childhood friend harassed her again immediately after THIRD prison stint

Keelie Murphy would call Gemma Ellison’s business from 9am until the end of the day, leaving the line unavailable to genuine customers

Keelie Murphy has been jailed four times for harassing her former friend Gemma Ellison

A woman obsessed with her childhood best friend began harassing her once again after she was released from prison for the third time.

Keelie Murphy (36) was jailed on three occasions for harassing Gemma Ellison in 2020 and 2021, Liverpool Echo reports.

Wednesday, Liverpool Crown Court heard that the pair had been best friends since they were 10-years-old but the relationship “soured” when Murphy developed an infatuation with Ellison.

The pair did not speak for years but rekindled their friendship in 2017.

By 2020, Murphy was convicted of harassment and slapped with a restraining order that forbid her from contacting Ellison or visiting her company premises for five years.

However, the offender repeatedly breached the ban and was jailed for 12 weeks after she called Ellison over 200 times in just three days in July 2020.

In January 2021 she was handed down a further 10 weeks behind bars for another breach of the order.

Soon after she was released, she ignored the order five more times by contacting Ellison with "expressions of love and romance to threats of violence and abuse". She also threatened the mother-of-three, by saying she was going to "take the consequences into her own hands" and warned "watch what happens".

She was given a two year sentence in September 2021 but was released in December on license before being recalled to jail in April.

Once released again later that month, Murphy "immediately started contacting her again at her place of work".

Murphy bombarded her workplace with constant phone calls, causing the family’s motoring business to grind to a halt.

The business began receiving phonecalls from private numbers from 9am until the end of the day, leaving the line unavailable to genuine customers.

Ellison said she could recognise her harasser's voice and each time hung up without speaking to her.

It was claimed that Murphy exhibited "troubling behaviour" during her "relentless attempts to speak to Ms Ellison", where she would "talk about her children and relationship.”

Appearing via video link to HMP Styal, Murphy said of the claim: "that's a lie.”

Police advised Ellison to record the calls, and on May 26th, Murphy was heard telling Ellison "she had ruined her life" and called her a "d**khead".

After her arrest, Murphy claimed that Ellison set up a "fake TikTok account and was watching her videos".

A victim impact statement read out to the court on behalf Gemma Ellison said: "I get constant migraines after a day of her ringing. I go home to the kids feeling sad and deflated. She turns horrible so quickly if you tell her to stop ringing. I wonder what it will take her to stop.”

"It's be going on for years and years now,” the statement continued.

“It's having a huge effect on me and the business. Every time Keelie is let out of prison, she starts back up immediately on her release. Keelie would not just call up once, she would call from the minute we open up until we close,” she said.

"It's caused me nothing but stress and anxiety. I constantly think about what's next. It makes me feel mentally drained when all I want to do is come to work and run my business."

Murphy has five previous convictions for 15 offences, all but one are related the harassment of Ms Ellison. The other charge was from 2008 when she assaulted an emergency services worker while drunk.

Murphy admitted the charge of harassment and was jailed for another 30 months.

The restraining order was also extended indefinitely, and she was told to pay a victim surcharge.