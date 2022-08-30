Woman busted with cocaine hidden in double-bottom suitcase facing 10 years in Mexican jail

Security staff did not initially find anything when they opened the suitcase after the British woman flew in from Amsterdam

A British woman is facing up to 10 years in prison in Mexico after she was allegedly caught smuggling 10 kilos of suspected cocaine hidden in packets and bottles in a double-bottom suit case at Cancun airport.

The suitcase triggered an alert when it was put through an X-ray machine.

But security staff did not initially find anything when they opened the suitcase after the woman, whose name has not been released, flew in from Amsterdam and was stopped by at the airport's Terminal 2.

It was only when a National Guard sniffer dog reacted to her suitcase that another search was carried out and 10 kilos of what appeared to be cocaine were found in a hidden layer containing nine packets and bottles of drugs.

A tweet from the Mexican police read: “In the arrivals of Cancun International Airport, National Guards and airport personnel found several packets and packages that appeared to be cocaine hidden in a hidden layer of a bag belonging to foreign national.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Attorney General's Office in Cancun will conduct further investigations and determine the exact weight and type of drug.

The woman has been detained by the local law enforcement agencies and is due to appear in court to plead her case in the upcoming weeks.

She could face up to 10 years in prison if she is handed a guilty verdict.