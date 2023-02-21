Woman busted after cops say she had cocaine worth €168k shipped to her home

“This was a lot of cocaine, and thanks to all who participated it will never hit the street”

Quanisha Manago and some of the drugs that were discovered. Photo: Lancaster County Sheriff's Office

An AmerIcan woman who cops say had three kilos of cocaine worth $180k (€168k) shipped to her South Carolina home has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said investigators had received a tip-off about a parcel of cocaine being delivered to the home of Quanisha Manago on February 13.

With the help of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the US Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security, officials intercepted the package, which deputies said contained two large bricks of compressed powder, weighing more than six and a half pounds.

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile estimated the street value of the cocaine was more than $180,000.

According to deputies, the package was addressed to 28-year-old Manago.

An undercover agent delivered the parcel and deputies then moved in when Manago put the parcel in the back of a 2012 Ford Focus and started to get behind the wheel of the car.

She was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana after a small amount of cannabis was recovered from her home.

“This was a lot of cocaine, and thanks to all who participated it will never hit the street. The case is not over, and law enforcement continues to investigate both ends of this shipment”, Faile said.

Officials are continuing to investigate, including the source of the cocaine which was shipped from a location outside of the continental United States.