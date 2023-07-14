Woman arrested in France for pulling part of husband’s penis off during row

The victim was taken to Hospital Rangueil shortly after midnight on Monday, July 10, after the ‘skin of his penis’ was ‘partly torn off’

A woman has been arrested in France after pulling part of her husband’s penis off during a row.

The unnamed 36-year-old wife allegedly pulled the appendage “very hard” during an intense argument with her 45-year-old partner.

The woman has been arrested on suspicion of seriously assaulting her husband in the village of Portet-sur-Garrone, near Toulouse.

The victim was taken to Hospital Rangueil shortly after midnight on Monday, July 10, after the “skin of his penis” was “partly torn off” during the fight.

French newspaper La Depeche has reported the attack was so severe it left the man bleeding with "large parts of the skin of his penis and his foreskin" coming off his body.

The couple had reportedly been arguing over the husband’s alleged infidelity at a party the night before.

According to French media, the wife also allegedly “tore a piece off” her husband’s ear when the argument turned violent.

Ambulance crews who arrived at the scene in southern France found the victim conscious but in “terrible pain”.

The woman was arrested by police following the fight, while her husband who was treated in hospital was also later arrested.

It is unclear whether the woman used a weapon to attack her husband at some point during the altercation.

According to Cnews, the man returned drunk from an evening out on Friday, July 7. Suspecting him of deception, his wife checked his smartphone. When the husband attempted to recover his mobile phone, the young woman grabbed her husband's penis and “pulled him very hard until he let go”.

“By the force of his wife's gesture, the 45-year-old man had a “large part of the skin of his genitals and his foreskin torn off”.

“There is currently no information to determine whether she only used her hands or whether she was armed with a sharp object,” Cnews reports. “The wife did not stop there as she attacked her husband's ear.

“When the gendarmes and emergency services arrived, the latter was conscious but very ill, but did not wish to be taken care of by them. It was the firefighters who convinced him to go to the CHU Rangeuil in order to be operated on.”

Prosecutors said an investigation is underway and the victim has been examined by a doctor.

They confirmed he is “suffering” but his life is not in any danger, according to Cnews.

The woman has been charged with aggravated assault, while he is also facing charges for assaulting his wife.