Woman arrested after driving on busy highway in golf buggy with bottle of Jack Daniel's

A woman has been arrested in Florida after she was caught driving along one of the state’s busiest highways in a golf buggy with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag.

A truck driver spotted the woman driving in the centre lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, in the heart of Florida's Space Coast.

The truck driver said she “observed the driver of the golf cart passing out while driving," according to police reports.

The truck driver used her truck to steer the golf buggy to the shoulder of the motorway.

Once on the shoulder, the truck driver grabbed the keys to the buggy as the woman tried to drive away.

When Florida State troopers arrived at the scene, the woman started arguing with them and insisted she needed her bag.

When they opened it, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire Whiskey, authorities said.

The 58-year-old woman is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.

Interstate 95, which stretches up and down the East Coast, is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration.