Wife of ‘Australia’s Tony Soprano’ blames cops for his assassination

The wife of Sydney’s answer to Tony Soprano, gang boss Alen Moradian, has lashed out at cops for ‘allowing’ her husband to be assassinated.

The 48-year-old was shot dead in a hired Audi in an underground carpark at Bondi Junction in Sydney's east on June 27 by two gunmen who are yet to be caught.

Natasha Moradian told reporters that her cocaine kingpin husband would still be alive if police had let him leave when he first learned of a threat hanging over his head.

“It's heartbreaking that this tragedy could have been prevented and also the community could have been safer had they allowed him to leave legally,” Natasha said.

Ms Moradian’s comments come after her husband was laid to rest during a gangland style funeral which saw heavily tattooed bikers turn up in droves to pay their respects to the gang boss.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we laid my husband to rest today,” Natasha told reporters.

“What makes it even sadder is that this could have been prevented if the police force granted my husband approval to travel overseas or at least interstate.”

Moradian, who was on parole for importing massive amounts of cocaine when he was executed, was refused permission to alter his reporting conditions so he could flee the jurisdiction.

“In cases such as Alen's, not just one particular detective or department should be making up their own minds how they should handle a matter such as dangerous as this.

“They told him to move to a secure residence and change his routines and patterns.

“They were at our home for over an hour explaining how important it was. Alen left our home that night and did not return,” Natasha said.

The gangster’s wife said her husband wanted to flee overseas but this was reportedly not allowed by State authorities, despite a looming threat.

“The police force denied his request. He had less than a year to go for his parole to finish. Yet the police force allows others to come and go as they please.

“It's heart-breaking that this tragedy could have been prevented and also the community could have been safer had they allowed him to leave legally.

“There must be a set of criteria the police force adheres too in cases such as Alen's. Not just one particular detective or department making up their own minds how they should handle a matter such as dangerous as this.

“The system is simply unjust and unfair,” Natasha said.

The assassination of Moradian has sparked fears of a violent backlash as police hunt the two gunmen who ambushed him. A gun recovered from a torched getaway car is believed to be key to solving the brutal murder.

NSW Police who were called to the basement car park of Moradian’s Spring Street unit block just after 8am on June 27, found the one-time cocaine kingpin dying in his car.

Police believe the two assassins tried and failed to burn a grey Porsche Macan that was found down a quiet street just a few minutes’ away as they fled.

A second car linked to the murder, a Holden Commodore, was engulfed in flames.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty said the daylight execution of Moradian, carried all the hallmarks of an organised crime murder.

“He’s a high-level criminal identity ... he’s a major player in the organised crime network and also has links to the Comanchero OMCG [outlaw motorcycle gang], high level,” he said, according to the Sydney Moring Herald.

“He obviously had a big target on his back … This is a well-planned, executed murder with a high-level criminal identity.”

Known as Fathead, Moradian was sentenced to 16 years and nine months in jail for importing and supplying cocaine.

He reportedly became eligible for release in 2017 having been locked up for ten years for helping lead the infamous Golden Gun cocaine syndicate.

Moradian was one of the seven main players involved in the syndicate, one of the biggest drug groups broken by the NSW Police Force.

Members were sentenced to between five and 30 years in prison. He remained on Commonwealth parole at the time of his death.