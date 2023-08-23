Wife of attempted murder suspect says he was ‘mistreated’ for being Irish Traveller

‘He still hasn’t been released as they said he's a threat to the public for the charge against him’

The wife of a teenage dad who has been arrested for attempted murder in Canada has claimed he is being “mistreated” because he is an Irish Traveller.

The spouse of Thomas Nolan (19) says he is the victim of mistaken identity after a lookalike ran down a man with his truck in a fit of rage.

Toronto police have since charged Nolan over the alleged car-ramming attack in June even though it was five weeks before his wife Eileen Delaney says they arrived in the country.

And although he has been granted bail, he remains behind bars while his distraught wife appealed for help.

Eileen posted on Facebook: "We came on holiday on August 1, 2023. Three days later Thomas Nolan gets beaten and arrested in Canada and accused for attempted murder.

"He's being accused of something that happened on June 27. Thomas was not in Canada on these dates."

Thomas with his baby

Adding that this is a case of “mistaken identity for someone else”, Eileen said Thomas was: “19 years old with a wife and a 1 year old Baby that has no family in Canada and has been put into prison.

“He was the granted bail for a substantial amount of money and several different bail conditions which he was willing to follow on the 9th of august…and he still hasn’t been released as they said he's a threat to the public for the charge against him.

“He's Being mistreated by the Canadians,” she added. “Thomas Nolan is an innocent man. We believe that he's being mist treated as We're from the Irish traveling community.”

Police have released a photo of the suspect they believe was behind the car-ramming attack which followed an alleged row near the Scotiabank Arena in the city.

Investigators say they were called for a "fail-to-remain personal injury collision" following a physical altercation at 11.30pm on June 27.

“The suspect got into a black older model pickup truck and drove on the sidewalk,” police said in a statement released at the time.

“The suspect, while driving on the sidewalk, struck the victim from behind.”

The suspect is then believed to have turned the truck round and driven along the sidewalk at speed before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while police released a description of the suspect as 5'8" with short curly hair.

He had been driving a black 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac an Ontario plate.

Thomas Nolan

A Toronto Police Service spokeswoman told The Sun that the suspect was arrested on August 3, 2023.

“I cannot go into detail of the investigation as it is before the courts,” the spokesperson added. “You’ll have to contact the courts to get any information regarding court information."

Nolan has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

A UK Foreign Office spokesperson told the UK Sun: “We are supporting a British man who was detained in Toronto and are in contact with the local authorities.”