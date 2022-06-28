Welshman extradited from Ireland sentenced for involvement in illegal sheep meat operation

‘The illegal trade in “smokies” is a serious public health risk, as the meat is often infected with diseases and parasites that could pass to those people who eat the meat’

A Welshman who had living in Ireland has been sentenced for his involvement in an illegal meat operation after being extradited to the UK.

Robert Thomas (45), who is from Ceredigion, was part of an organised crime gang that was involved in illicit farming and trading of meat that was unfit for human consumption.

The meat operation produced sheep “smokies” in which sheep are slaughtered and, as part of the production process, have their fleece retained on the carcasses and burnt with blow torches to impart a smoked flavour to the meat.

This process is illegal in the UK and many European countries.

Ceredigion County Council launched the initial prosecution in 2015, but it has taken seven years for proceedings to reach a conclusion as Mr Thomas managed to evade justice.

The prosecution involved Mr Thomas and another male person from Ceredigion, who is still wanted on warrant in respect of the charges.

Thomas was sentenced to a 28-week term of imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Swansea Crown Court in December 2015.

He was also ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work and confiscation proceedings were ordered to try and identify and recover any assets obtained by Thomas through his illegal activities.

That confiscation investigation was undertaken by officers in the Tarian Regional Economic Crime Unit (RECU) assisted by Ceredigion County Council.

Thomas gave evidence on oath to various Proceeds of Crime Act hearings that his assets and income were minimal.

He declared that he had two old cars and was earning just £40 per week working for his parents.

Thomas claimed that he had two UK bank accounts with no money in them and produced bank statements to back up his claims.

Over the course of three years, Thomas persistently denied having any more than this, and in April 2017 he failed to appear at court, a report in the Nation Cymru also revealed.

However, further investigations uncovered the fact that Thomas held a number of bank accounts and property and land in Ireland.

He was finally located in Ireland and arrested under a European Arrest Warrant in December 2021 by Irish authorities and extradited to the UK in February 2022.

Earlier this month, Thomas appeared in Bristol Crown Court having previously entered a guilty plea to a charge of perjury.

At sentencing, His Honour Judge Cullen described Thomas’ actions as “a considered lie and a practiced lie”.

He also said that giving sworn evidence to a Judge was a serious matter which could only be dealt with by an immediate imprisonment and requires a significant custodial sentence.

Thomas was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment for perjury and for breach of a Community Order He was also sentenced to two months imprisonment to run consecutively, making a total of 24 months imprisonment.

Councillor Mathew Vaux, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member for Public Protection Services, said the illegal trade in “smokies” is a serious public health risk, as the meat is often infected with diseases and parasites that could pass to those people who eat the meat.

“The animals are also killed inhumanely with no regard to their welfare, which is against the principles of high animal welfare held by the farming community of Ceredigion County Council,” he added.

Thomas is also facing further legal proceedings as proceeds of Crime Act proceedings have not been concluded

Thomas has not fully discharged his liabilities under the Order which the Court concluded amounted to a criminal benefit sum of over £200,000.