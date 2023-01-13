Well-known GAA figure was target of organised crime gang burglary in which €222k was stolen

A number of highly valuable medals he had been awarded in his career were taken, along with sentimental jewellery items.

A well-known figure in national GAA circles was the victim of a €222,000 burglary when an organised crime gang broke into his home and stole a safe.

No arrests have been made but detectives believe they have identified potential suspects in relation to the burglary in the Milehouse area of Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, on Monday evening.

Sources said last night that despite the garda belief that the raid was carried out by a prolific burglary gang, officers suspect that the criminals did not have prior knowledge that such a huge cash haul was in the unoccupied property.

When contacted by the Irish Independent, the 62-year-old victim of the burglary, who is a former hurler, said he did not wish to comment.

A source said: “There is no information to suggest that this gang knew that there was that amount of cash in the property. In a sick way, they hit the jackpot.”

It is suspected the same four-man gang who were travelling in a black Audi on Monday night broke into an unoccupied house owned by a restaurant owner in the village of Killanne before driving 12km to Enniscorthy.

In the Killanne raid, it is estimated the gang escaped with more than €10,000 worth of cash and jewellery.

The same organised crime gang, whose base is believed to be in south-west Dublin but who have strong connections to the Gorey area, are also the suspects for four burglaries that happened last week in rural Co Wexford.

Small amounts of cash and jewellery were taken in these late-afternoon crimes in Caim and Kiltealy, where the black Audi suspected of being used in Monday’s crimes was also observed.

Last night, sources said the Wexford divisional burglary response unit had increased patrols in the affected areas and pointed out that Co Wexford had one of the lowest burglary rates in the country last year.

“What has happened in the past week is a matter of serious concern and a full investigation is in place. Proactive policing is in place to attempt to deter further burglaries,” the source pointed out.

It is understood the highly respected GAA figure targeted in the burglary had left the property not long before it was raided.

The culprits gained entry to the home by breaking glass in a rear door of the property.

The house was ransacked before the thieves made off with the cash, which was in a safe in the house.

An appeal has been made by gardaí for dash-cam footage from anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Milehouse, Enniscorthy, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm on Monday evening.