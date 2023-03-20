Watch: Shocking moment gunman robs former world champion boxer Amir Khan of £70k watch

Khan was forced to hand over his diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch to gunman Dante Campbell (20)

CCTV released of the moment former world boxing champion Amir Khan is robbed of his £70,000 by an armed gunman.

Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard how he was forced to hand over his bespoke, rose gold, diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch, a gift following a boxing match, worth between £60,000 to £70,000, by gunman Dante Campbell, 20.

Gunman Campbell, from Hornsey, also north London, has pleaded guilty to the charges, the jury has been told.