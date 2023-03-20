Knockout blow | 

Watch: Shocking moment gunman robs former world champion boxer Amir Khan of £70k watch

Khan was forced to hand over his diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch to gunman Dante Campbell (20)

CCTV released of moment gunman robs former boxer Amir Khan

CCTV released of the moment former world boxing champion Amir Khan is robbed of his £70,000 by an armed gunman.

Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard how he was forced to hand over his bespoke, rose gold, diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch, a gift following a boxing match, worth between £60,000 to £70,000, by gunman Dante Campbell, 20.

Gunman Campbell, from Hornsey, also north London, has pleaded guilty to the charges, the jury has been told.


