Watch: Shocking moment gunman robs former world champion boxer Amir Khan of £70k watch
Khan was forced to hand over his diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch to gunman Dante Campbell (20)
CCTV released of the moment former world boxing champion Amir Khan is robbed of his £70,000 by an armed gunman.
Snaresbrook Crown Court has heard how he was forced to hand over his bespoke, rose gold, diamond-encrusted Franck Muller watch, a gift following a boxing match, worth between £60,000 to £70,000, by gunman Dante Campbell, 20.
Gunman Campbell, from Hornsey, also north London, has pleaded guilty to the charges, the jury has been told.
Today's Headlines
'UNFORTUNATE POSITION' | Murder trial of James Kilroy who admitted killing wife collapses over ‘complex matter’
RIP | Family ‘heartbroken’ after body of missing rugby star Bryn Hargreaves found
'Battered and bloody' | Gardaí quiz two men after Ian Bailey ‘kicked in the head’ in alleged attack
phone pas | Bar to pay worker €10k after voice note error revealed boss wanted rid of her
SUPERMARKET SMASH | Man hospitalised after car mounts footpath and crashes into Dublin supermarket
Horror past | Man at centre of Canada Goose jacket threats is son of gangster shot dead as they lay in bed
Orlando Tune | Orlando Bloom shocks revellers with rendition of Irish folk song in pub on St Patrick’s Day
keano rant | Roy Keane doesn't hold back as he rips into Manchester United’s stars
Late Late Surprise | RTE insider hints TWO new Late Late presenters could host show
Knockout blow | Watch: Shocking moment gunman robs former world champion boxer Amir Khan of £70k watch