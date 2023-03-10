Wanted man had stash of stolen steaks in his coat pockets when cops caught him

He was found with a large quantity of stolen goods, including the pork loins, 21-day matured rump steaks, sizzle steaks and a number of Lego toys in his coat

A man wanted by police in the UK was found to have stashed a haul of stolen steaks in his coat pockets when they finally caught up with him.

Officers had spotted the man, who has been wanted on a prison recall for six months in Salford on Thursday afternoon.

But when officers approached the man he fled, before cops from the Road Policing Unit managed to catch up and detain him.

When he was searched he was found with a large quantity of stolen goods, including the pork loins, 21-day matured rump steaks, sizzle steaks and a number of Lego toys in his coat.

Sharing a picture of the items, GMP's Traffic Unit wrote: "Male wanted for 6 months on a prison recall was spotted by an RPU officer in Salford this afternoon.

"This criminal had the audacity to make the RPU cop get out of his 4x4 and chase him on foot. When detained this he found to have a large quantity of stolen property in his coat."

There was a similar incident in April 2020, Metro.uk reports, when a thief was caught on CCTV stealing a food delivery that was destined for an elderly man living by himself.

The masked man struck just 30 minutes after milk, bread and eggs were delivered in the early hours to the address in Swindon, Wiltshire.

The elderly man’s family realised what happened when they checked their security camera to see if the food had been delivered.

They saw the package arriving at their home in Swindon, Wiltshire, at 2am, and then watched as the hooded figure brazenly walked up and made off with the goods

The food had been ordered for the woman’s 83-year-old father who was isolating due to coronavirus.