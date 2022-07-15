Vicar convicted after being caught in sex act with Henry Hoover
A vicar has been convicted after he was caught engaging in a sex act with a ‘Henry Hoover’ while wearing nothing but a pair of ‘ladies stockings’ in September 2020.
John Jeffs (74), who was working as a pastoral manager at Christian group ‘Parents Talking Aspergers’, was caught in the act in his office in at a baptist centre in Middleton Cheney, Northamptonshire.
A churchgoer found the retired vicar standing next to the vacuum cleaner, which was propped up between two chairs.
Northampton Magistrates' Court heard that the holy man noticed the spectator but continued to perform the sex act because he was “feeling naughty”.
“Why you thought it best to bring this matter to trial, I have no idea,” a magistrate told the hearing.
His solicitor, Alistair Evans, said that the pensioner was in “a lot of pain” at the time of the incident because he was ignoring his health.
Read more
He also claimed his client's diabetes was not being medicated.
Ellie Hutchinson, for the prosecution, said that in a police interview the defendant accepted that he was performing a sex act in a church but claimed he “did not know he would be seen.”
Jeffs, who previously had a clean record, was found guilty of indecent exposure and given an 18-month community order and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register.
He was also ordered to pay £845 (€995) in court costs and £200 (€235) in compensation to the person who witnessed the sex act.
Today's Headlines
friend zone | Ronan Keating says it was 'like a horror movie' watching son on Love Island
'serious injuries' | Man who fell through GAA club roof loses injuries claim because he was a member
'profound' | Drug dealer who had near death experience after OD and ‘personality change’ avoids jail
New charge | Man (27) tells court ‘I’m sorry’ after being charged with killing his sister Sandra Boyd
Court ruling | Gerry Hutch and Jonathan Dowdall not allowed to seek dismissal of Regency Hotel murder charges
blaze | Probe after fire rips through house in social housing area opened just two weeks ago
sin the nip | Vicar convicted after being caught in sex act with Henry Hoover
What a downer | Young men under 40 advised not to have more than a shot glass of beer per day
'sectarian attack' | Sinn Fein MP Francie Molloy’s fields set on fire for third time
a bit of craic | Dublin ranked as one of the top spots in the world for Hen and Stag parties