US teen (17) accused of raping drunk girl whilst friends ‘filmed and laughed’

Aiden Cicchetti is accused of raping a barely conscious girl while others laughed.

A Las Vegas teen is accused of having sex with a “barely conscious” schoolgirl whilst onlookers filmed and laughed as she tearfully begged the boy to stop, US cops allege.

Aiden Cicchetti, 17, initially denied having sex with the girl in the back of her car — but broke down in tears when confronted with three videos, according to an arrest report.

The videos showed onlookers laughing as Cicchetti performed a sex act on the girl, who could be heard sobbing, “no, no, no,” the report stated.

The short clips showed her “barely conscious” and telling Cicchetti to “stop,” police said.

Before seeing the clips, the girl had no memory of having sex with Cicchetti, whom she met on a “party bus” in Las Vegas, the documents said.

The alleged incident occurred after a night of partying in which the girl went out with a group of friends on the 'party bus' when the victim met someone named Aiden.

Las Vegas

The youngsters necked shots and drank an unidentified bottle of liquor allegedly provided by Aiden.

The young woman recalled how her vision became hazy, and she felt 'dizzy and nauseous'.

Her last memory before passing out was leaving a house party in Henderson, Nevada, and walking towards her car.

She then found herself waking up in Aiden's kitchen with her pants and underwear gone. She was allegedly covered with only with a blanket. She finally returned home around 3:40am.

The following day she received a message from someone with the message: “LMAO look what I found on my phone.”

Alongside the text were three videos that depicted her on the back seat of her car with Aiden allegedly engaging in sexual acts. In the background, others could be heard laughing at what they were witnessing.

When she showed the clip to a close friend at her school, they encouraged her go to the police.

Police looked at the three clips which ranged between 3 and 11 second in duration.

Cicchetti had been attending online school for the past year-and-a-half and told police he was intoxicated and had blurred vision but was sober enough to be in control of his actions.

He denied having sex with anyone on the night or morning of the party but after being shown the videos in which he featured, he tearfully admitted to his involvement. He claimed the sex was consensual and that the girl's friends had coerced him into it.

Cicchetti was initially taken to juvenile hall and booked into Clark County Detention Center.

He has since been released on bail and will make his next court appearance on June 21.