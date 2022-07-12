US prison gang member regrets joining 'Irish Mob' as he is jailed for 15 years

A total of 125 other members of the gang were locked up on various charges

A high-ranking member of the US prison gang known as the ‘Irish mob’ has been jailed.

Korey Lee Smith (33) from Stillwater, Oklahoma was handed down a 15-year prison sentence on charges of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

The jury trial came to an unexpected end in May after he suddenly and unexpectedly decided to plead guilty to the charge that carried a possible sentence of life behind bars.

At sentencing, Smith told Payne County District Judge Phillip Corley that joining the Irish mob was the biggest mistake of his life.

“Looking at my past, you may not think I deserve mercy. I’ve been to prison three times. I made the biggest mistake of my life — I joined the Irish Mob prison gang. In these gang units, I get deeper,” he said.

“I don’t want to be associated with the Irish Mob. Allow me at least to get a program where I get classes to overcome my addiction. I know I look bad on paper.”

Judge Corley told him that he understands his predicament and sentenced him to 15 years for the meth conspiracy charge as well as a concurrent 10 years for possession with intent to distribute.

He was also given a further one-year jail term for driving while suspended.

Korey Smith was arrested on December 3rd 2020 after he was stopped by police.

It came after they received intelligence that he was staying in different hotels and selling meth.

During a search of his person, $1,050 was found in his wallet. A further search of his motel room led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia and a large zip-lock gallon bag with a small residue of the drug.

An affidavit revealed details from a police interview in which Korey discussed his role within the Irish Mob.

‘Lil Korey’ told the officers that he is on the council for the mob and is in charge of all business in the 405 area code.

He got involved with the gang and trafficked drugs for them as part of his initiation. He also “stabbed someone in county jail” in a bid to get his ‘Shamrock’, official membership in the gang.

“Korey told me he was involved in stabbing a member of the Aryan Brotherhood in the Cimarron Correctional Facility resulting in the inmate’s death, because the inmate hurt a child,” the police officer stated in the affidavit.

“Korey said the charges were dropped because a video of the assault was released on YouTube and it was decided an impartial jury would be impossible to find.”

He also gave officers access to his phone and sat with them as they sifted through his text messages, many of which showed how he facilitated the movement of large amounts of methamphetamine.

Smith was previously convicted of four counts of attempted conjoint robbery, three counts of kidnapping and one count of first-degree burglary in 2009 for which he served a three-year jail term.

He also served a further 19 months behind bars when he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a drug in 2018.

In April, 125 people were convicted for drug trafficking and other criminal activities as part of an investigation into the Irish Mob.

The prison gang were subject to a five-year state-wide investigation which resulted in the defendants being convicted across multiple federal cases.

Crimes for which they were convicted included drug trafficking, drug conspiracy, money laundering, witness retaliation, witness tampering, maintaining drug premises, illegal firearms possession, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and more.

The head of the gang, David Postelle (39), ran the drug trafficking ring from his maximum security state prison cell using contraband phones.

He was sentenced to life in prison for his part in the cartel.

113 of the other defendants were collectively sentenced to 1,350 years in federal prison, seven lower-level defendants collectively received 33 years of probation, and two defendants received 15 years of deferred sentences.