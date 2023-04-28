US police release scary mugshot of man accused of threatening to kill officer

Raymond Lapinski (29) is also accused of pulling a knife on arresting officers after several recent run-ins with law enforcement

Connecticut police released this scary mugshot of a man who is facing more than a dozen charges after allegedly threatening to kill a police sergeant.

Raymond Lapinski is also accused of pulling a knife on arresting officers after several recent run-ins with law enforcement.

The 29-year-old was arrested on Tuesday by the Connecticut State Police and is currently detained in the Hartford Correctional Center, ,local media reports.

The Middletown Press revealed that Lapinski has had at least five run-ins with officers in the Greater Hartford metropolitan area in the last month.

Police told the paper that the latest series of incidents started late on Monday morning, when Lapinski shouted at an on-duty state police sergeant, asking him if he was a “cop,” and then declaring he “kills cops”.

“Using profane language, the male went on to threaten to kill the sergeant specifically,” a spokesperson for the Connecticut State Police (CSP) said.

Before the officer could take Lapinski in into custody, he allegedly fled in a Honda sedan while shouting an array of profanities, police claim.

Lapinski then stopped, made an “obscene hand gesture,” and screamed additional profanities at the sergeant before driving off again, state police said.

According to the Middletown Press, the sergeant briefly lost sight of the sedan before spotting it again nearby

He activated his police unit’s emergency lights and siren to make a traffic stop but the CSP claims that Lapinski then accelerated to speeds over 100mph on the Interstate 91 motorway.

Officers were forced to give up the chase “in the interest of public safety” but established that Lapinski was vehicle owner and identified as the suspect in the threatening incident.

The CSP said they also learned that the defendant was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants from two local jurisdictions in Connecticut.

Troopers and Hartford police officers later found Lapinski walking near the cross-streets of Asylum Avenue and Ann Ucello Street in the downtown are the following morning.

However, when officer identified themselves, the wanted man allegedly pulled out a knife, and police say, the obscenities continued.

Although he dropped the knife after officers drew their guns, Lapinski remained “combative” when he was finally taken into custody.

“Officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle to secure Lapinski in the cruiser,” the CSP told WFSB.

At the time, he was charged with assault on a public safety officer, criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, interfering with an officer, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

On Wednesday, he was also charged with second-degree threatening, first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and disobeying the signal of an officer/attempting to elude or escape an officer over the Monday incident.

Local warrants were filed against Lapinski in the cities of Hartford, West Hartford, and Canton, the CSP said. Each of those warrants accuse him of engaging police in pursuit. Hartford police also alleged separate incidents in which he drove recklessly, tried to interfere with officers, made threats, and breached the peace, the Middletown Press reported, citing court records.

Similar charges were filed in West Hartford, the paper reported. In Canton, the pursuit charge was only filed in tandem with an unregistered vehicle charge.

The next court date for all of Lapinski’s cases is slated for May 10. His bond is set at $560,000.