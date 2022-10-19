US police question ‘person of interest’ after dismembered bodies of four friends found in river

All four had gunshot wounds and their bodies were dismembered before they were dumped into the river

The four men who were killed

Police in the US have tracked down a man they described as a “person of interest” following the murder of four men whose dismembered bodies were discovered in an Oklahoma river.

Salvage yard owner Joe Kennedy was arrested in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, in a vehicle that was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Police Chief Joe Prentice had earlier confirmed that the bodies of the four men pulled from the Deep Fork River, outside the city of Okmulgee, were those of Mark (32) and Billy Chastain (30), Alex Stephens (29) and Mike Sparks (32).

The four friends had been reported missing overnight last Monday after leaving Billy Chastain's home in Okmulgee on Sunday night on bicycles, according to police.

Investigators believe that the men planned to commit some kind of criminal act when they left the residence, according to a witness who told police they were invited to go with the men to "hit a lick big enough for all of them," Prentice said.

“That is common terminology for engaging in some type of criminal behaviour,” Prentice said. “We do not know what they were planning or where they planned to do it.”

The cause of death for the men is still pending, but police confirmed all four had gunshot wounds and their bodies were dismembered before they were dumped into the river.

Joe Kennedy is wanted for questioning

Prentice said investigators searched a scrapyard owned by Kennedy and adjoining property owned by other people. The police chief said evidence of a “violent event” was found on the adjoining property, but did not elaborate.

No charges were initially filed against Kennedy but investigators were looking to speak to him again before he was reported missing on Saturday, Prentice said.

On Monday, police found Kennedy's blue PT Cruiser abandoned behind a business in Morris, Oklahoma, Prentice said in an update on Facebook.

A warrant was issued for his arrest in relation to a 2012 shooting with a bond for $500,000, Prentice said.

Police have not yet named any suspects in connection to the quadruple murder.

"The murder investigation is ongoing and investigators continue to follow leads every day. Additional information will be relayed when it is available," Prentice said.

Prentice declined to say Kennedy is a suspect, and he has not been charged in Oklahoma, but will be brought back to the state for questioning.

Prentice said Kennedy was questioned about the four missing men before he disappeared late last week, but denied knowing them and that he has no reason to believe that the four men and Kennedy were acquainted.

Prentice also said authorities will seek to revoke a deferred 10-year prison sentence Kennedy received after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in 2012.