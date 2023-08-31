US mother accused of sexually abusing twins (15) who were friends with her son

Ashleigh Watts (37) was taken into custody last week and charged with three felony counts of indecency with a child for her alleged conduct with the two minors.

A mother in the US was charged with indecency this week after police caught her naked with a missing teenager — whose twin brother she is also accused of abusing.

Cops initially charged her with contributing to the delinquency of a minor in July after police called to her home in Chesapeake, Virginia during their search for the 15-year-old boy, who had been missing for three weeks.

Watts asked them to wait outside while she put on a bra and let her dogs out.

Ashleigh Watts (Chesapeake County Sheriff’s Office)

“Officers advised several minutes later that Watts returned to the door with her two dogs still in the residence, allowing them to enter,” court records obtained by Law & Crime state.

“As officers removed the mattress in an upstairs bedroom, they were able to see a white male juvenile hiding in a small space that was only wearing boxer briefs.

“When asked by officers if he was [the runaway boy], he advised he was and presented his Learner’s Permit.”

Watts provided the boy with clothes before he was taken to Chesapeake Juvenile Services.

He later admitted to a neighbour that he and Watts had been having sex since June 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit.

“[The neighbor] told him that [redacted] confided in her that he has been having sex with Ms. Watts since June 2022,” police wrote.

“[Redacted] told her that he and Ms. Watts were in love and when he turned seventeen (17) years old, she was going to divorce her husband and they were going to get married.”

Court documents state that the twins were often in Watts’ home as they were friends with her son, who was around the same age.

Chesapeake police began investigating the mother-of-two back in February after receiving an anonymous tip about an alleged sexual relationship with the brothers.

That same month, Watts’ husband came home one evening to find his wife topless on their couch with one of the boys beside her, who was “pretending to be asleep.”

The boy reportedly said that he had gone to Watts’ home to smoke marijuana and fell asleep on the couch.

He later confessed to investigators that Watts would give him pairs of her underwear after inviting him over to smoke cannabis.

He also claimed she would touch him inappropriately, which he protested.

The teenagers’ parents and Watts’ husband have filed protective orders against Watts and she now faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.