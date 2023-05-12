UK’S most wanted fugitive Mark Francis Roberts busted by cops after Costa surveillance

The 29-year-old from Liverpool was wanted for armed robbery and a blade attack in 2016 which left the victim with a collapsed lung.

After seven years on the run, hiding out in the white washed surrounds of luxurious Estepona, one of the United Kingdom’s most wanted men has been apprehended by police on the sunny Spanish Costa.

Mark Francis Roberts was busted on Wednesday 10 by the National Crime Agency (NCA), Merseyside Police and Spain’s Guardia Civil in Estepona, Malaga.

“Roberts’s arrest came about after a sustained campaign to trace him and some great work by the Guardia Civil,” said Steve Reynolds, NCA manager in Spain.

Roberts was sought for a number of crimes, including a vicious knife attack and an armed robbery over a 60k watch seven years ago which put him on the NCA’s ‘most wanted’ list.

Mark James Roberts (Pic:NCA)

Roberts, whose last known address was Freehold Street, Fairfield, Liverpool, remains in custody awaiting extradition proceedings.

He was wanted by Merseyside Police for alleged grievous bodily harm and the attempted robbery of a man’s £60,000 Richard Mille watch.

The victim was attacked by two men with a blade at around 1.30am on 30 September 2016 after he parked his car on his home driveway.

The victim refused to surrender his watch and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was treated in a critical care unit for puncture wounds, a collapsed lung and many lacerations.

“This is another excellent result and shows once again that UK law enforcement does not give up on finding those who await justice in the UK.

"Working closely with our colleagues at home and abroad, such as our highly valued Spanish partners, we will continue to hunt those on the run,” Mr Reynolds added.

Estepona

Roberts featured in a Most Wanted campaign run by the National Crime Agency, independent charity Crimestoppers and Spanish law enforcement which targeted fugitives with links to Spain and the Canary Islands.

He is the eighth fugitive to be arrested from the campaign – six men remain on the run.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote of Merseyside Police said: "I hope this arrest shows that there is no hiding place for anyone who is evading police.

"Thanks to our ongoing work with National Crime Agency Roberts has been located and is now in police custody.

"These actions with our partners across the UK and beyond are about stopping anyone who could cause fear and harm in our community and we will leave no stone unturned no matter the length of time to find people who are wanted in connection with ongoing investigations or offences.”

Lord Ashcroft, founder and chair of Crimestoppers, said: “I am delighted that another fugitive has finally been caught and will no longer be able to avoid justice.

"Our Most Wanted campaign with the NCA – supported by the excellent work of Spanish law enforcement – has been an incredible success,” Ashcroft added.