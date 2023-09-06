UK ‘Pyjama Killer’ pensioner stabbed husband (78) to death in row over TV remote

“He's in the kitchen bleeding to death, with any luck.”

A UK woman, Penny Jackson (66), stabbed her husband of twenty four years, David (78), three times in the gut after a row about a TV remote and cooked eggs following a meal to celebrate her birthday during the pandemic, a new TV show reveals.

The fatal blow was delivered to David Jackson’s heart and came after he had dialled 999, with the emergency services listening on. When cops arrived, they found his wife’s handwritten confession.

The shocking information can be seen in the new crime series, ‘Faking It’, which is available on the Discovery+ channel.

Jackson became known as the 'pyjama killer' when she laughed to detectives about being arrested in her Marks & Spencer bed clothes.

Sad audio from a 999 call reveals how Jackson told the operator she had stabbed her husband, adding: “He's in the kitchen bleeding to death, with any luck.”

Penny Jackson

When asked if her victim was near-by, the killer pensioner replied: “Well, I might just go and stab him again.”

The police operator immediately told her: “Do not stab him again.”

Jackson asked the operator why she should not stab her husband again, before announcing that she was of sound mind: “I am compos mentis,” she said.

“I'm in the lounge and he's in the kitchen bleeding to death.”

When asked how many times she had stabbed her husband, Jackson said: “I did it the once, and then he said I wouldn't do it again so I did it twice more.

Jackson's arrest

“Well once, I thought I'd get his heart. Well he hasn't got one, and then twice in the abdomen.”

Further clips from the documentary show Jackson being rearrested for murder, to which the killer replied: “Oh good!” and “I'm very sorry for being a nuisance.”

After having her temperature taken as she was tested for covid-19, she asked an officer: “Have you got my slippers?”

During trial the former financial accountant told Bristol Crown Court that she lost control after decades of abuse.

The convicted murderer, who had been married three times before meeting Mr Jackson, claimed David had coercively controlled her, including preventing her from seeing friends and dictating how she used the TV remote.

But Bristol Crown Court heard she repeatedly refused to help Mr Jackson when the emergency call handler asked her to apply pressure to the wound or throw him a towel to try to stem the bleeding.

She was convicted of murder and handed a sentence of life in prison, with a minimum term of 18 years, in October 2021.