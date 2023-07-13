UK prison officer jailed over relationship with killer inmate

"She acted in a calculated manner using a variety of numbers, phones and chat applications to try and evade detection.”

A prison officer was herself jailed on Friday for an illicit relationship with a killer lag in Lancashire.

Olivia Hodgson (26) had been working at HMP Garth in the UK since 2017 and started a relationship with murderer Lavarne Forde-Morgan in early 2020.

Hudgson used phones she smuggled into work to communicate with him when she was off duty. The former officer was jailed for eight months on July 7 at Burnley Crown Court.

"Olivia knew right from wrong and had received adequate corruption training where she would have gained a good understanding of the criminal outcomes should a relationship be entered into with a prisoner,” Officer Becky Pearson said.

Forde-Morgan (UK police)

Hodgson was arrested at HMP Garth and her home address was searched in July 2021 after colleagues became suspicious of the pair’s activities.

Officers seized a mobile phone which contained images of the couple, as well as a birthday card addressed to Hodgson which had Forde-Morgan's fingerprints on it.

Forde-Morgan, who is currently serving a sentence for murder and possessing a shotgun and firearm with intent to endanger life, admitted to possessing illegal phones and was jailed for an additional 18 months.

Becky Pearson from the Anti-Corruption Unit said: "Olivia abused her position as a prison officer by choosing to have an inappropriate relationship with an inmate and she will now have to face the consequences of her actions.

"She acted in a calculated manner using a variety of numbers, phones and chat applications to try and evade detection. In doing so, she was able to continue the relationship with Forde-Morgan despite him moving to another prison.

"Olivia knew right from wrong. We will continue to take robust action and investigate any offences which we suspect are taking place in our prisons.

"We want to reassure the honest, dedicated, and hardworking prison staff that we will continue to act against any member of staff who chooses to engage in corrupt activity. We encourage anyone who has information about corruption in our prisons to report it,” Ms Pearson said.

Forde-Morgan was a member of a gang known as 'The Gipset Taliban', it has been reported.

'The Gipset Taliban' made the news 14 years ago after a gang fight with members of another crew at the Whitgift shopping centre in Croydon - which was later seen on CCTV footage posted on the internet.