UK police launch manhunt after woman sexually assaulted by two men with Irish accents

Police in Hertfordshire have urged the public to stay vigilant as they launched a manhunt for two men with Irish accents who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman in a local park.

The victim who is in her early 30s, has reported being sexually assaulted at a playing field in Wheathampstead during the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on June 19) at Marford Playing Fields, in Marford Road.

She said she was walking through the park when she was approached by two men, who then reportedly sexually assaulted her, before running off toward the River Lea.

Both men are described to have Irish accents, of slim builds, were wearing dark coloured clothing and one was wearing a face covering - potentially a bandana. One was described as around 5ft 9in tall.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna of Hertfordshire Police said: “We are still piecing together what happened, but in the meantime I urge the public to stay vigilant.

“I know this news will be alarming but please be assured we are working around the clock to find those responsible.

"We would like to hear from witnesses and those with information about what happened. Any information, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital. If you were driving in the area around the time of the incident and have a dash cam, please check it and get in contact if you spot something that might help."

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support. The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them. This service is open to everyone – men, women and young people, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email Herts.SARC@nhs.net or visit the website here.