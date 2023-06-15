UK Police issue warning about Irish men staging ATM scam

‘The men, who have Irish accents, pretend that they need help, stating that their bank cards don’t work in the UK’

North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning about two Irish men who have been carrying out an ATM scam in Harrogate and Thirsk.

According to police, they have been recently receiving reports of a new “in person” scam that has been taking place in the area over the last few days.

In each incident, a young person has been approached in broad daylight on the streets by two men.

“The men, who have Irish accents, pretend that they need help, stating that their bank cards don’t work in the UK,” police revealed.

“They request that money is withdrawn from an ATM by the victim and handed to them. The victim is assured any money given will be refunded via a transfer to the victim’s account.”

No such transfer is made and the money is stolen, leaving the victim out of pocket.

While no threats are made, the circumstances of the approach “left the victims feeling intimidated”, police added.

Police advise that if you are approached in this way, politely refuse to help, and try to move away.

Only when it is safe to do so, please report the approach to the Police, noting any details, especially any vehicle details on 101, option 1.

If you see this happening, and it is safe to do so, please call 999.