UK Police issue warning about Irish men staging ATM scam
‘The men, who have Irish accents, pretend that they need help, stating that their bank cards don’t work in the UK’
North Yorkshire Police have issued a warning about two Irish men who have been carrying out an ATM scam in Harrogate and Thirsk.
According to police, they have been recently receiving reports of a new “in person” scam that has been taking place in the area over the last few days.
In each incident, a young person has been approached in broad daylight on the streets by two men.
“The men, who have Irish accents, pretend that they need help, stating that their bank cards don’t work in the UK,” police revealed.
“They request that money is withdrawn from an ATM by the victim and handed to them. The victim is assured any money given will be refunded via a transfer to the victim’s account.”
Read more
No such transfer is made and the money is stolen, leaving the victim out of pocket.
While no threats are made, the circumstances of the approach “left the victims feeling intimidated”, police added.
Police advise that if you are approached in this way, politely refuse to help, and try to move away.
Only when it is safe to do so, please report the approach to the Police, noting any details, especially any vehicle details on 101, option 1.
If you see this happening, and it is safe to do so, please call 999.
Today's Headlines
TRAGEDY | Aunt and niece struck by train in Sligo accident ‘tried getting out of the way’
horror abuse | Woman (69) admits sexually assaulting two young brothers in Co Kerry home
CON-GRATS | Conor McGregor reveals fiancée Dee Devlin is pregnant with fourth child
deportation | Irish truck owner faces jail after pregnant mum and unborn baby killed in head-on crash
Glove Island | Damien Duff: ‘I was shocked that Scott chose villa full of beautiful women over myself’
investigation | Gardai appeal for people not to share footage of fatal West Dublin stabbing
LATEST | Teen suspect in fatal Ongar stabbing handed himself in to gardaí with his mother
RIP | Two-time Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson dies age 87
'she said yes' | Una Healy’s ex David Breen announces engagement to fellow physio
WATCH | Man to appear in court following videos of masked individual with ‘machete’