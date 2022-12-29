UK police hunt teenage fugitive with his own name tattooed on forehead

Kieran Bond (19), of Stafford, had ditched his court date in October where he was due to face charges of making threats with an offensive weapon.

Police in the UK are hunting down a teenage fugitive with his own name tattooed on his forehead.

British Transport Police today released a mugshot of the teenager, where he is shown to have the nickname 'Bondy' tattooed above his right eyebrow.

The force was later ridiculed on social media for being unable to find Bond despite his unique ink, with one person writing: “Surely they won't have to look too hard to find him! He has got his name tattooed on his face!”

Another said: “Three months and counting to track down a bloke with his name tattooed on his head. Come off it.”

Police had previously charged Bond with making two threats with an offensive weapon following an incident on a train near Cannock railway station on March 29.

However, officers have been unable to locate him since he skipped his hearing at Cannock Magistrates’ Court at the end of October, admitting that his whereabouts are “currently unknown”.

Alongside a photo of Bond’s mugshot, a British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Do you know where Kieran Bond from Stafford is?

“He is wanted after failing to appear at Cannock Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 26 October after being charged with two threats with an offensive weapon, following an incident on a train near Cannock Railway Station on Tuesday 29 March.

“Officers have made extensive attempts to try and locate Bond, 19, but have so far been unable to trace him.

"His whereabouts is currently unknown, however he has links to West Midlands, Staffordshire, north west England.”