UK police hunt for sadistic on-the-run killer ‘who speaks with an Irish accent’
‘We are urgently looking for wanted man George Browne who is believed to be in Brighton’
An on- the-run murderer “who speaks with an Irish accent” is the subject of a major manhunt in the UK.
George Browne (53), who is wanted on emergency recall to prison for breaching the terms of his release licence, is believed to be in Brighton.
The sadistic killer was in his late twenties when he murdered 71-year old Audrey Pearce at her Dudley Council warden-controlled flat in February 1998.
Browne was jailed for life and the Home Secretary set a 20-year minimum tariff to be served before he could become eligible for early release on licence.
Sussex Police said on Tuesday: “We are urgently looking for wanted man George Browne who is believed to be in Brighton.
“The 53-year-old from Ipswich, Suffolk, is wanted on emergency recall to prison for not complying with the terms of his licence.
“He was last seen on Tuesday 6 June.
“George is white, slim to average build, 5ft 10in, with receding hair, bald on top and speaks with an Irish accent.
“Anyone who sees him should call 999, quoting Operation Spruce.”
