UK killer admits abusing 100 women in shocking ‘acts of the deepest darkness’

Photo issued by Kent Police of David Fuller, the double murderer who sexually assaulted dozens of corpses in hospital mortuaries. Issue date: Wednesday December 15, 2021. — © PA

A disturbed killer serving a life-sentence in the UK has admitted to abusing over 100 women – most of his victims dead in mortuaries when he preyed upon them.

David Fuller (68) is in prison for a full-life sentence for the murder of two women and the sexual abuse of corpses.

The hospital electrician strangled 25-year-old Wendy Knell and 20-year-old Caroline Pierce just months apart in Kent, southeast England in 1987.

Last year, he was sentenced to life in prison for their murders and 51 other offences.

Murder victim Caroline Pierce. Photo: Pierce family/PA — © PA

He was found to have defiled 78 victims in mortuaries between 2008 and 2020.

The total number of Fuller’s victims has now reached 101 as he has admitted sexually abusing a further 23 dead women in hospital mortuaries – ranging in age from nine to 100 years-old.

This includes 12 counts of sexual penetration of a corpse.

His sentencing at Croydon Crown Court is set for next month, with prosecutor Michael Bisgrove saying many family members are preparing statements on the impact of Fuller’s horrifying crimes.

On surface level, the man had been living a “mild and ordinary life,” said Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb at Fuller’s 2021 sentencing for murder.

"In seclusion,” she said that the killer “committed acts of the deepest darkness.”

"Having killed two young women who were full of the promise of life you became a vulture, picking your victims from among the dead, within the hidden world of hospital mortuaries which you were left free to inhabit, simply because you had a swipe card," she added.

The murders of Caroline Pierce and Wendy Knell had been dubbed as cold cases until technological advancements linked Fuller to the crimes by DNA.

Fuller was caught in his crimes by police who searched his home as the hospital worker had filmed himself committing the heinous attacks.

Murder victim Wendy Knell. Photo: Knell family/ PA — © PA

Evidence dating back as far as 2008, though it is assumed Fuller was offending at a scale that will never truly be known – he had worked in the hospital since 1989.

The offences he is charged with include the sexual penetration of a corpse, possessing extreme pornographic material involving sexual intercourse with a corpse and taking indecent images of children.

An inquiry is underway as to how the man was able to go “unnoticed” in his crimes for so long.

The mum of one of Fuller's victims, 24-year-old Azra Kemal who had died after a tragic fall, spoke to Sky News about the horrifying impact of his crimes.

Nevras Kemal said she had found comfort in being with her daughter at the mortuary.

"I had spent two hours in the mortuary sleeping with her. And that gave me some sort of comfort. Little did I know that my daughter had been violated prior to that day and the evening of that day.

"So, whilst I'm stroking my daughter's hair, sleeping on her hair, a man had... crawled all over her skin... And there's me kissing and cuddling and saying my last goodbyes."

"And that is quite awful, quite awful, however, it is not Azra's shame. It is not my shame.

"Like women who are raped around the world they have a voice, Azra has a voice - I am speaking out for my daughter."

She questioned how he had been abled to enter the morgue without being stopped.