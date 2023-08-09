Tyson Fury reveals moment he was told of cousin’s murder by cocaine fuelled thug

“It’s like someone took the plug out of me and all the life had come out of me.”

World Heavyweight Champion boxer Tyson Fury has revealed to Netflix the horrific moment he was told his cousin had been stabbed to death by a cocaine-fuelled knifeman during a night out.

Rico Burton was stabbed in the neck outside a club in Altrincham, Greater Manchester last year.

The 31-year-old died as a result of his injuries, which were inflicted by Liam O'Pray (22) who has just been sentenced to 28 years in jail.

On the night of Rico's death, Tyson and his wife, Paris, were out in Mallorca watching Anthony Joshua's heavyweight bout with Oleksandr Usyk.

The next morning, Tyson woke to receive the devastating call about Rico.

"Last night I was on a high after the Usyk fight,” Tyson revealed in the new Netflix documentary.

“We had a great party, me and Paris were dancing. It was a great night. Then this morning, I got a phone call telling me my cousin Rico has been killed. It’s like someone took the plug out of me and all the life had come out of me.

"Rico had a whole lot of life to live and now he’s finished, shocking news. Me and Rico are really close. We trained at the same boxing club together.

"We used to play up and down when we were small kids, hide and seek, building dens. Precious moments,” the champ said.

Tyson’s wife Paris described her worry for her husband, who has battled with mental health challenges over the years.

“Tyson got the call early in the morning,” Paris said.

“He went into a really low, quiet mood which isn’t good for Tyson. Such a devastating phone call can change everything that’s going on in his life and I think Tyson found it really hard to process that it happened,” Paris added.

Following a trial at Manchester Crown Court, O'Pray, who denied stabbing Rico, was convicted of murder.

It was heard he used a lock knife to stab Fury’s cousin in the neck during a fight outside a bar.

The knife’s seven-inch blade cut open the major carotid artery in Rico’s neck, causing massive blood loss.

O’Pray, who was then 21 years old, was arrested at the scene and was later discovered to be under the influence of ketamine, cannabis, and cocaine.

The court heard that O’Pray had been refused entry to a pub in Goose Green, Manchester, and became aggressive to groups of people enjoying drinks outside the pub, before the murder occurred.

Following the sentencing, Mr Burton’s family said: “The loss of Rico has hurt us all tremendously and throughout the community.

“Our hearts are broken, and we think about Rico every day, multiple times a day. When we sleep, we have nightmares.

“We can’t remember what it’s like to have a full night’s sleep. We can’t remember what it’s feels like not to be stressed, worried or anxious.

“We don’t remember what it feels like not to grieve. We cannot see how life can go on without him,” the family added.