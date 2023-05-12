Two men ‘who sounded Irish’ steal elderly horse’s blankets leaving animal exposed
‘Something like this could’ve had a very serious impact on the length of time he’s got left’
Two men “who sounded Irish” broke into an elderly horse’s stable and stole his blankets, leaving the aged animal in the cold, it has been reported.
The owner of the horse Melissa Camilleri (49) revealed how she had Toby since he was just six months old.
Now aged 37, he has surpassed the average lifespan of a typical pony by eight years.
He is still going strong, the Swindon Advertiser reported, despite suffering from Cushings disease and having no teeth.
However, thieves stole Toby's rugs from his home in Red Barn Lane, Wroughton, on April 10, leaving the animal exposed to the elements.
Melissa says she has been left heartbroken following the theft as it has badly affected her longtime companion.
"Due to his age and stiff joints, he wears rugs on cold winter days," the Wroughton woman said.
"Two men who sounded Irish entered Toby's stable and stole his five rugs.
"One of them, shouted at Toby to ‘go away’ when he came closer."
Melissa had placed CCTV at the stable so that she could keep a closer eye on Toby as he continued to struggle in his old age.
Some of the footage caught the culprits in the act and Melissa has now posted some photos and a video on social media in a public appeal to identify the perpetrators.
"He’s always been my little rock," said Melissa.
"Usually nothing phases him, but just like old people as they get a little bit frailer, he gets frightened when he doesn’t understand something, and this incident has left him very scared.
"Something like this could’ve had a very serious impact on the length of time he’s got left."
Melissa revealed that Toby was a gift to her from her late mother, and his presence has helped her to come to terms with her passing, as well as with other difficult moments in her life.
"There are many moments where he was the reason I got up in the morning, he got me through some very dark times so it is heart-breaking to me that someone could do something like this."
Melissa's Facebook posts received a huge reaction from the community, who quickly came together to donate replacement rugs and offer other things to her and Toby.
"For all the upset this has caused, this has reaffirmed that I do have some faith in human nature. I just want to say thank you to everyone.
"But I want the people that did this to get caught, so please come forward if you know anything," she added.
A spokesperson for Wiltshire Police said: "Anyone with information is encouraged to contact us on 101 quoting reference 54230041697.”
