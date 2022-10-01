Two men resentenced for hit attempt on Kinahan ally Naoufal ‘Buik’ Fassih

The Kinahan’s put the gang boss up in one of their Dublin safe houses after he fled the Netherlands

Two men have been resentenced in Amsterdam for a hit attempt on Kinahan ally Naoufal ‘Buik’ Fassih.

Mimoun B (36) and Tony Ita D (39) were sentenced to nine and seven years behind bars for attempting to take out the crime boss in Berlin, Germany.

The pair were previously sentenced to seven years each behind bars, but after appealing their sentence, Mimoun B’s was increased by two years. Despite wanting to increase the sentence for Tony Ita D, the judge could not as he already had a prison sentence of 23 years for murder and attempted murder in another case.

The two other men involved in the failed hit on the criminal dubbed ‘Buik’ or ‘The Belly’ in English, were handed down four and five years behind bars, but did not appeal their sentences.

The group travelled to Berlin in 2015 where they had three Kalashnikov rifles and two Glock pistols at their disposal.

Their plan was to ride a motorcycle into the centre of Berlin where they planned to shoot the Moroccan-born gang boss on a busy shopping street.

Mimoun B was tasked with locating Fassih and informing the others of his location via an encrypted mobile phone.

However, he failed to locate Fassih as he had fled to the country, seemingly to Ireland.

Their plans were uncovered after police cracked messages sent via the encrypted phones.

It came as Fassih was suspected of paying hitmen to take out his rival Peter Rapp in the Netherlands in November 2015. Rapp was shot seven times but survived the ordeal.

Fassih’s close pal, Cartel boss Daniel Kinahan looked after him, putting him up in an expensive safe house on Baggot Street in south Dublin as he lay low.

Noufal Fassih was arrested during a raid on the apartment in 2016 as part of Operation Thistle.

The criminal answered the door to Gardai who did not know who he was as he was using a fake name.

His fingerprints were then matched to his real name through Interpol.

€83,000 worth of designer watches and more than €12,000 in cash were seized during the raid.

After his arrest, he was housed at Mountjoy and then Portlaoise prison where he mingled with the Dundon brothers, John, Dessie and Wayne.

He was extradited back to Holland in February 2017 via helicopter. The following year he was given 18 years behind bars for his part in the plot to kill Rapp.