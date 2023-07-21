Two Irish tourists accused of sexual assault in Spain arrested boarding flight to Dublin

When the police patrol arrived, the woman stated that two men had sexually abused her

Two Irish tourists have been arrested in Spain as they prepared to board a flight to Dublin following reports of a sexual assault on a young English woman at a hotel in Magaluf.

Officers of the Civil Guard who specialise in sex crimes managed to stop the men before they got on the plane to return to Ireland.

Local media has reported how both men “of Irish nationality” are the “alleged perpetrators of a crime of sexual assault on a tourist of English nationality in a hotel in Magaluf”.

According to El Mundo, a “communication” was received from a young woman who had suffered a sexual assault by two men in a hotel room in Magaluf in Calvià in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

When the police patrol arrived, the woman stated that two men had sexually abused her, the report adds.

She was then taken by the patrol to the Son Espases Hospital for treatment.

“With the information provided by the victim, agents of the Calvià group specialising in sexual crimes began the investigation and found out that the suspects had left the hotel to return to their country,” El Mundo states.

The officers were able to arrest the men before they boarded a flight to Dublin.

“Since the victim's first contact with the Civil Guard, agents specialised in this type of crime have accompanied the woman from her stay in the hospital, the subsequent filing of a complaint and her transfer to Palma airport to return to her country of origin,” the report adds.