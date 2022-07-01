Two Irish men caught smuggling ‘bullets of drugs’ in their bodies into the Maldives

They have been admitted to hospital where, it has been reported, medics have removed 12 bullets from one of the men and 13 from the other

Two Northern Ireland men have been caught attempting to smuggle 240 “bullets of drugs” drugs into the Maldives by concealing them within their bodies.

The Criminal Court on the islands has ordered that both men are kept in custody for five days until the drugs they had swallowed are removed from their bodies.

According to local media, police have accused each man of hiding approximately 120 bullets of drugs by swallowing them.

They have been admitted to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGMH), where, it has been reported, medics have removed 12 bullets from one of the men and 13 from the other.

“As they were admitted to IGMH, the Criminal Court ruled in their absence that they were to be kept under custody for five days,” the English language media site Edition.mv reports.

“The court ordered the police to summon both of them to court after the drugs were removed from their bodies.”

The site adds that while smuggling drugs “has been going on for a long time” they are often seized “because of a report received or because of suspicions (raised) within the airport.”