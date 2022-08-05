Two Irish fraudsters targeting English-speaking tourists jailed in France
TWO Irish men have been sentenced to 12 months in France after a series of scams targeting English-speaking tourists at motorway service areas.
The pair, both in their 40s, were arrested last weekend after being stopped by police for tailgating a vehicle as they attempted to avoid paying a toll near Brive in southern France.
Their car was found to be fitted with false plates which had been used in a number of suspected frauds over the previous fortnight.
It emerged the men had been posing as tourists in trouble after losing their cash and had been approaching people for money.
Read more
Using a phone app they claimed to be transferring the money directly back to their victims, but it was a fake app and no money was transferred.
Described as being “well-presented” and claiming to have had their cash stolen they managed to trick several people out of a “substantial” sum of money, according to local media.
Last Monday, at a court in Brive, the men, who have not been named, were sentenced to 12 months and fined €2,000.
Three Irish men were sentenced to prison in Limoges last year for their part in a €280,000 tarmac scam.
French police have taken a hard-line stance towards to what they describe as “specialist fraud gangs”.
Today's Headlines
death probe | Body found in Dublin caravan park thought to be notorious sex offender
pot luck | Paul rice crime gang ‘selling properties’ to try pay cash owed after €8m drugs seizure
Coke probe | Gardai quiz two men after airplane and €8.4m worth of cocaine seized in major drugs bust
Turkish Delight | Ronan Keating enjoys ‘no stress’ on family trip to Turkey
kerry latest | Victims of double-drowning tragedy in Ballybunion named locally
'So cool' | Dee Devlin ‘blown away’ as fiancé Conor McGregor lands role in Road House remake
tragic | Family of Archie Battersbee lose High Court case to move him to hospice
Bray bust | Man (22) arrested after fleeing car that had drugs worth more than €90k in it
donation | English teacher who bought cannabis on trip to Dublin avoids conviction
highly intoxicated | Drunken salesman who threatened gardai had found out ‘wife had cheated on him’