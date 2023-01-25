Two dead, five injured in knife attack by man on train in Germany
Federal police in Schleswig-Holstein said the man used a knife to attack several passengers shortly before the Hamburg-bound train arrived at Brokstedt station.
Two people have been killed and at last five injured in a knife attack on a regional train in northern Germany.
The suspect has been detained.
P olice did not give any information on the suspect's identity and said his possible motives were under investigation.
Schleswig-Holstein state interior minister, Sabine Suetterlin-Waack, said two people were killed and five were wounded in the attack, which happened at about 3pm local time (2pm Irish time) on Wednesday.
The suspect had self-inflicted injuries to his hands when was arrested, Bild reported.
Train services have been suspended in the area, DB said.
More follows...
