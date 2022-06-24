Three-year-old boy found dead in freezer at home in Detroit, Michigan
A 3-year-old boy has been found dead in a freezer at his home in Detroit, Michigan, USA.
The Police Department have said that the young child was found deceased at a home in the city early on Friday morning.
The discovery came when they were called to conduct a welfare check at the home on Monte Vista Street, near I-96 and Grand River Avenue in the west side of the city.
When they arrived they found the tragic young child in a freezer in the basement of the home.
The cause and nature of the child’s death has not yet been released.
A 30-year-old old woman was arrested at the scene.
However, police have not specified the nature of the relationship between the child and the woman arrested.
Police have said they will give a further update on the case at a later stage.
