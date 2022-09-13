Three men with links to Ireland caught after stealing over €5,300 worth of Lego

One of the men distracted staff while the other two stole nearly £650 worth of Lego from the shelves

Three men who are believed to have links with Ireland have been warned they face jail if they reoffend after admitting to stealing £4,650 (€5,357) worth of Lego kits in Nottinghamshire over two days.

Conlon McDonagh, of Gregory Road, Southall, Ealing; Tom McDonagh, of Greenwood Avenue, Enfield and Patrick Ward, of London Road, Edgware, were arrested after a police officer came across a vehicle filled with the kits near Newark.

Nottinghamshire Police said the toys were taken from B&M stores in Worksop, Mansfield and Netherfield on 29 and 30 August.

The first theft took place at the B&M store in Bridge Place, Worksop, at around 5pm on Monday, August 29.

One of the men distracted staff while the other two stole nearly £650 (€748) worth of Lego from the shelves.

About three hours later the men, all aged 22 and from London, went to the shop in Mansfield where they filled up four large bags with about £1,000 (€1,152) worth of Lego and left without paying.

The next day, they took almost £3,000 (€3,456) worth of Lego products and toys from the B&M store at Victoria Retail Park in Netherfield.

On this occasion, a shop assistant challenged them as they were leaving. One of thieves swore at her before they all fled in a car.

The culprits were caught when a police officer spotted a vehicle full of toys in the Newark area on Wednesday, August 31.

Checks found the vehicle was wanted in connection with the Lego thefts and so a team of officers stopped the vehicle as it travelled along the A17.

All three male occupants were arrested and later charged with three counts of theft.

The trio pleaded guilty to three counts of theft at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 2 September.

They were each sentenced to 18 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

They have also banned from entering any B&M store in England and Wales for a year.

"They travelled to Nottinghamshire to commit these high-value thefts, thinking they could get away with it. They were wrong," said Sergeant Antony Coleman of Nottinghamshire Police.