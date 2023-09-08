Three men who tortured Irish teen before he died in balcony fall jailed in Australia

Over almost half an hour the ‘drug-fuelled, highly aggressive, menacing’ trio tortured Mr English, the court heard

Three men who tortured an Irish teenager before he died after falling from an apartment balcony during an armed robbery have been jailed in Australia.

Lachlan Paul Soper-Lagas, Hayden Paul Kratzmann and Jason Ryan Knowles pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 19-year-old Cian English in Brisbane's Supreme Court.

Kratzmann and Knowles were sentenced to nine-and-a-half years behind bars while Sopar-Lagas was sentenced to eight years due to varying degrees of culpability.

The judge said the defendants' crime, which they filmed, had a "performative element" and was particularly "abhorrent", she said.

English, who was originally from Carlow but lived in the Brisbane suburb of Hawthorne, was on a weekend getaway at Surfers Paradise in 2020 when he and a friend were attacked by the trio, who falsely accused them of stealing prescription medication.

Over almost half an hour the "drug-fuelled, highly aggressive, menacing" trio tortured Mr English, the court heard.

Kratzmann also stabbed the 19-year-old in the elbow, shortly before he fled to the balcony.

In sentencing the three men, Chief Justice Helen Bowskill said it was an "absolutely tragic case".

"Your appalling criminal conduct resulted in the death of one young man, Cian English, very much loved by family and friends, causing unfathomable grief and pain, compounded by the circumstances in which he died," she said.

Justice Bowskill said a particularly "abhorrent" part of the offence was that it was filmed and shared to social media.

"It would have been terrifying. Your conduct, which was not fleeting or brief, was despicable because of the performative element."

The men's behaviour after Mr English had fled to the balcony and fallen four floors to his death was described by Justice Bowskill as "callous and despicable", as they continued to film.

"You did nothing to help him or call for help. You fled."

Kratzmann and Sopar-Lagas who even wore items of Mr English's clothes took photos which were circulated on social media after the attack.

Kratzmann eventually called an emergency number half an hour after Mr English fell, but gave them the wrong address.

Sopra-Lagos's defence lawyer said his client had "expressed genuine remorse".

"He doesn't really possess the words to describe the sorry he feels for [the English family].

"The last thing he sees at night being the face of Mr English … and the first thing in the morning."

He said Sopra-Lagos had attempted to intervene during the attack and did not offend to the level of the other men.

"He did try and pull one of the co-accused back at one point.

"He was in the kitchen when the deceased fell from the balcony.

"I will submit that my client has the lowest criminal culpability for the offences before the court."

Knowles's lawyer said in a near four-hour interview with a psychologist, his client had detailed how "ashamed" he was.

"He understood and had empathy for the deceased's family, who will have to live without their son, and became teary in the course of the interview.

"He indicated to the psychologist that he now has to live with the events of that particular evening, and the consequences ... [and knows] that's not as bad as what the victim's family would be going through.

"He is disgusted with what happened. He has little memory of the [incident].

"He just can't bring himself to think about it again."

Kratzmann's barrister Tim Ryan said his client accepted his role in the attack.

Kratzmann and Knowles will be eligible for parole after six years. Sopar-Lagas will be eligible for parole after three years and three months.

Mr English's family did not make comment when leaving the court. His grandmother held a photo in tribute to her late grandson.

The Irish teenager was living with his parents Siobhan and Vinny and older brother Dylan. The family left Ireland 20 years ago, first to the Caribbean where Cian’s father worked for Digicel and then settled in Brisbane in 2011.

His ashes were laid to rest in St Mary’s cemetery, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow several weeks after his death.