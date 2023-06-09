Three Irishmen arrested in Melbourne after burglars steal cash, jewellery and handbags

More than $25,000 of property has been allegedly stolen during the residential burglaries, including large amounts of cash, jewellery, and designer handbags

The three were arrested in Melbourne

Three Irishmen have been arrested in Australia after large amounts of cash, jewellery, and designer handbags were stolen in a string of burglaries of houses across the eastern suburbs of Melbourne.

Detectives from the Whitehorse Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) have this week charged the three men who entered Australia in the last three months.

Police allege that the three Irish nationals used what has been described as “sophisticated measures” to hide their tracks.

They splashed cleaning fluid on the floors and furniture at six properties that were targeted in recent weeks.

During the series of alleged burglaries that took place between Wednesday 7 June and Thursday 8 June, properties in Blackburn South, Wheelers Hill, Templestowe, and Box Hill North were broken into while the occupants were away.

Over $25,000 of property has been allegedly stolen during the residential burglaries, including large amounts of cash, jewellery, and designer handbags.

Investigators are continuing to probe whether the trio are linked to any other unsolved burglaries.

A 29-year-old Blackburn man, as well as a 25-year-old Mitcham man and a 26-year-old man with no fixed address, were arrested at a car park in Box Hill by detectives from the Whitehorse Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) on Thursday, June 8.

Victoria Police have been in contact with British police and relevant immigration authorities in relation to the Blackburn man, who is wanted by police in the UK for his alleged involvement in a spate of burglaries across England.

They have all charged with aggravated burglary, six counts of burglary, theft, handle stolen goods and dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime.

All three men were remanded to appear at Ringwood Magistrates Court on 3 July after no applications were made for bail.

Detective Senior Sergeant Brad March, Whitehorse CIU, is quoted by Miragenews.com as saying “your home should be your sanctuary”.

“Victoria Police simply will not stand for anyone who seeks to enter someone else’s home and takes what’s not theirs,” Detective March said.

“We are consistently working closely with police jurisdictions around the globe, including in the UK, to share intelligence on those who try to fly under the radar and commit crimes both in Australia and overseas.”