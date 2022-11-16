Three family members jailed after causing over €20k damage during wedding reception brawl

Edward William Stokes (28), Terry Stokes (36), and Thomas Stokes (30) were among the eleven men charged after the fight

Edward William Stokes, Terry Stokes and Thomas Stokes have each been jailed over the fight

Three men in the UK have been arrested after causing more than £18,000 (€20,500) worth of damage during a wedding reception.

An altercation involving three men escalated into a huge brawl between up to 50 wedding guests at the Daresbury Park Hotel, Warrington, Cheshire in June 2019.

The violence became so aggressive that some guests reportedly barricaded themselves into a function room before police, including armed officers, arrived to restore order at the venue.

On Monday, three family members were jailed for their roles in the mayhem, while a fourth was handed a suspended prison sentence.

Edward William Stokes (28), Terry Stokes (36), and Thomas Stokes (30) were among the eleven men charged after the fight.

CCTV footage shown at their sentencing hearing showed that staff members and children were present as chairs and glasses were hurled across the room.

Judge Simon Berkson told Chester Crown Court that the scene was “truly shocking” for those in attendance, overshadowing what should have been a “happy occasion”.

“The events of that day were truly shocking to anyone who saw them... For those present and innocent, one can only imagine the fear,” he said.

“What should have been a happy occasion, a wedding, turned into a bloodbath.

“The suite was set up for a celebration, with a DJ playing music, people dancing and enjoying themselves. This came to an end when violence broke out.”

Prosecutor Robert Philpotts explained that by 11pm on June 26, 2019, the wedding reception was in full swing with approximately 150 people in the hotel’s first floor function room.

But just fifteen minutes later, a barman saw three men arguing as he left to collect items from the main bar and when he returned, a huge fight between some 40 men had broken out.

It took a unit of armed backup police officers and around 30 police cars to dismantle the conflict.

However, only three people were taken to Warrington Hospital with minor injuries.

The court heard more than £16,000 (€18,300) worth of “extensive” damage was caused to the hotel while £2,400 (€2,700) damage was caused to items belonging to the wedding planner.

An additional £300 (€340) worth of alcohol was stolen and glass was taken for weapons.

In a statement, the hotel manager said the incident was the worst he had seen in his career, with blood and glass covering the dancefloor and walls.

Sentencing Terry, Edward William, Edward, and Thomas Stokes, Judge Berkson said: “All of you participated in an incident with widespread violence.

“It was persistent and sustained, causing serious disruption and a substantial effect on businesses. It ruined the day of the newlywed couple.”

Edward William Stokes, of Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, was jailed for 27 months.

Thomas Stokes, also of Milton Keynes, was sentenced to 25 months in prison while Terry Stokes, of Winsford, Cheshire, was jailed for 21 months.

Edward Stokes, of Crewe, Cheshire, was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.