Thousands arrested and €900m seized as criminal EncroChat system is cracked

More than 6,500 people have been arrested and close to €900 million seized following the successful takedown of the encrypted criminal EncroChat communications system, it has been revealed.

The dismantling of the tool that was widely used by organised crime groups (OCGs), led to the arrests of 197 “High Value Targets” in a worldwide operation led by French and Dutch judicial and law enforcement agencies.

The results of the operation were detailed in the first review of EncroChat by authorities in Lille.

A joint investigation team (JIT) set up by both countries in 2020, and supported by Eurojust and Europol led to the EncroChat bust that sent “shockwaves across OCGs in Europe and beyond”, Europol stated.

It helped to prevent violent attacks, attempted murders, corruption and large-scale drug transports, as well as obtain large-scale information on organised crime.

“OCGs worldwide illegally used the encryption tool EncroChat for criminal purposes,” Europol said in a statement.

“Since the dismantling, investigators managed to intercept, share and analyse over 115 million criminal conversations, by an estimated number of over 60,000 users. User hotspots were prevalent in source and destination countries for the trade in illicit drugs, as well in money laundering centres.

The information obtained by the French and Dutch authorities was shared with their counterparts in EU Member States and third countries.

Three years after the encryption was broken by law enforcement, 6,558 suspects were arrested, including the 197 most wanted criminals and led to a total of 7,134 years of imprisonment of convicted criminals.

A total of €739.7 million in cash was seized, while another €154.1 million was frozen in assets or bank accounts.

Some 30.5 million pills of chemical drugs were seized, alongside 103.5 tonnes of cocaine; 163.4 tonnes of cannabis; 3.3 tonnes of heroin; 971 vehicles and 271 estates or homes.

There were 923 weapons seized, as well as 21,750 rounds of ammunition and 68 explosives as well as 83 boats and 40 planes.

The French Gendarmerie Nationale launched investigations into the alleged criminal conduct of the company operating EncroChat in 2017, after discovering that the phones were regularly found during operations against OCGs.

This then led to further investigations that established that the company behind the tool was operating via servers in France. Law enforcement was then able to place a technical device to go beyond the encryption technique and obtain access to users’ correspondence.

After a case was opened at Eurojust in 2019 by the French authorities, data was shared with the Netherlands, which led to the setting up of the JIT in April 2020.

Since then, information on criminal activities was shared with national authorities within and outside the EU, at their request.

Europol, which has been supporting the case since 2018, said they not only helped to set up and support the JIT, but also coordinated the cooperation between all authorities involved.

Hundreds of requests for mutual legal assistance to other authorities were handled via the agency.

More than 115 million messages and data received from the JIT partners were examined by a large, dedicated team of experts at Europol who then analysed and cross-checked the data.

This was combined with information available in its information systems, and provided close to 700 actionable intelligence packages to countries worldwide.

An Operational Taskforce, known as ‘OTF EMMA’ was set up at Europol’s headquarters to bring together investigators and experts from Europol, Member States and third countries.

They jointly worked on the Encrochat data to investigate the world’s most dangerous criminals, with Europol supporting the spin-off investigations initiated across the world.

According to the Europol, EncroChat phones were presented as guaranteeing perfect anonymity, discretion and no traceability to users. It also had functions intended to ensure the automatic deletion of messages and a specific PIN code to delete all data on the device. This would allow users to quickly erase compromising messages, for example at the time of arrest by the police.

In addition, the device could be erased from a distance by the reseller/helpdesk. EncroChat sold crypto telephones for around €1,000 each, on an international scale. It also offered subscriptions with worldwide coverage, at a cost of €1,500 for a six-month period, with 24/7 support.

OCGs communicating via encryption were dealt another blow in March 2021, following the dismantling of the SkyECC tool.

