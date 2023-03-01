The new IRA and the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell
The DCI is currently in hospital fighting for his life.
A car has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell after football training in Omagh last week - a callous shooting which has shocked all Ireland.
The second hand Fiesta, purchased in a private sale on February 8, was hidden in Belfast and then used by the gunmen who sprayed bullets at the officer after a training session for teenagers.
Nicola Tallant speaks to Belfast Telegraph Crime Correspondent Allison Morris about the recruitment of young men into the New IRA which had been deemed a reduced terror threat in Northern Ireland before the attack.
They discuss the group’s motive to kill, its use of propaganda and its intent to make policing Northern Ireland a thankless job.
Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.
