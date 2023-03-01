CRIME WORLD | 

The new IRA and the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell

The DCI is currently in hospital fighting for his life.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains in a critical condition in hospital after being shot four times by New IRA gunmen.

Nicola TallantSunday World

A car has emerged as a key piece of evidence in the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell after football training in Omagh last week - a callous shooting which has shocked all Ireland.

The second hand Fiesta, purchased in a private sale on February 8, was hidden in Belfast and then used by the gunmen who sprayed bullets at the officer after a training session for teenagers.

Nicola Tallant speaks to Belfast Telegraph Crime Correspondent Allison Morris about the recruitment of young men into the New IRA which had been deemed a reduced terror threat in Northern Ireland before the attack.

They discuss the group’s motive to kill, its use of propaganda and its intent to make policing Northern Ireland a thankless job.

Crime Word Podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud.

MORE EPISODES –

Read more


Today's Headlines

More World Crime

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos