The murder of Michelle Scholfield and new evidence which puts convicted murderer at crime scene
Michelle Scholfield was murdered in 1987, and her husband Leo, who protests his innocence, has remained behind bars for the crime ever since.
When Gilbert King was asked by a judge to look into a case of wrongful conviction he was shocked by the request and intrigued by the story.
In King's new podcast series Bone Valley, he looks at the trial which put Schofield behind bars, shocking new evidence which puts a convicted murderer at the scene of the crime and the tragic murder of a young woman.
