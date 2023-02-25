The Murdaugh family and their twisted story of murder and lies

Brad Hunter joins Nicola Tallant to discuss the case.

Alex Murdaugh with his late wife Maggie and son Paul, both of whom is accused of murdering

It’s the case that is fascinating America. A multi millionaire lawyer from a prominent legal dynasty reports finding his wife and son dead on the grounds of their isolated hunting lodge. Both have been shot.

A police investigation finds him the suspect and a web of lies, fraud and deceit unravels as famous South Carolina personal injury attorney Alex Murdaugh is charged with the murders.

Nicola speaks with crime journalist Brad Hunter about the incredible chain of events that officials say led to the Murdaugh family murders.

