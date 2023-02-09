Texas woman facing husband murder charge was investigated after ex was killed

The sheriff's office said it believes that Joseph Hartsfield died of foul play following a 911 call made by Sarah Hartsfield on January 7

A Texas woman who had been investigated over the death of an ex-husband is facing a murder charge in connection with her current husband's "suspicious death”.

Sarah J Hartsfield, who is accused of murdering her husband, was also reportedly investigated in 2018 by Minnesota authorities after her ex-husband was killed.

However, she has never been charged in that case.

The sheriff's office said it believes that Joseph Hartsfield died of foul play following a 911 call made by Sarah Hartsfield on January 7 regarding a medical emergency.

Medics who rushed to the couple’s home in a gated community in Beach City began administering aid before transporting him to Houston Methodist in Baytown.

Later that same day, the sheriff's office received a call from the hospital about the patient's suspicious illness.

Authorities who arrived at the hospital launched an investigation due to what they described as inconsistencies in the information provided by the hospital staff.

"The story that the wife gave the hospital, the deputies, the detectives do not match up to the forensic evidence," Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told local media.

According to authorities, Joseph was in a coma for a week before his death.

Videos shared from Joseph's Facebook page to a group on the social media show his wife, Sarah, hunched over his body, crying as he was wheeled away in the hospital bed to have his organs harvested.

"I think all of that adds up to some of the theatrics we are dealing with in this case," Sheriff Hawthorne said.

Nearly a month after Joseph's death, his wife, Sarah Jean Hartsfield (48) has been charged with his murder.

She was handed down a $5 million bond as the district attorney and the sheriff said she was a flight risk.

It has since remerged that in 2018, Sarah was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota after her previous husband was shot and killed.

She was never charged but Sheriff Hawthorne said they are aware of that case and have been in contact with the agency.

"Their case was investigated," Sheriff Hawthorne said. "I'll definitely support the findings, and it was a grand jury that made the decision up there. Now that's not to say new information may come to light where they may re-open the case, but obviously, that would be up to the Douglas County Sheriff."

The shooting death of David Wayne Bragg (43) remains under investigation, according to an updated Facebook post from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, which added that it remains an "isolated incident."

Chambers County Sheriff Hawthorne believes there's no similarities between the two cases, local a media reported.