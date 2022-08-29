Texas man arrested after leaving review for hitman hired to kill his ex-girlfriend

He gave the company five stars because of its “professionalism, quality, responsiveness, and value”.

A man in Texas who allegedly hired a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend was arrested after he left a review on the hitman’s website.

Erik Charles Maund allegedly wanted his mistress Holly Williams and her partner, William Lanway, dead after Lanway attempted to blackmail him.

Maund enlisted the help of Speartip Security Services owner Gilad Peled, who “pretended to be a former member of the Israeli Defense Forces”, as well as two other men, Bryon Brockway and Adam Carey, to murder the pair.

Maund, who is married to another woman and lives in Austin, Texas, had planned to meet Williams in Nashville in February 2020.

Lanway found out about the rendezvous and threatened to expose him unless he paid him a large sum of money.

Maund then contacted Speartip Security Services, which specialises in “responding to extortion demands,” according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors claim that Brockway and Carey went to William’s Nashville apartment on March 12, 2020 after Maund transferred $150,000 into a bank account controlled by Peled.

According to authorities, they shot and killed Lanway and kidnapped Williams there.

They allegedly took her to a construction site near Old Hickory Boulevard in Nashville and shot her dead.

Maund paid a further $750,000 into Peled’s account over the next few weeks.

He was caught after leaving a review for Speartip Security Services on December 7, 2021.

“Speartip is very professional and on top of it. They get the job done in an expedited time. Couldn’t imagine using anyone else!!” Maund wrote.

He gave the company five stars because of its “professionalism, quality, responsiveness, and value”.

Responding to the review, the company wrote: “Thank you for your kind words. Always a pleasure working with you.”

Brockway had also written a review for the company eight months earlier, which read: “Speartip Security Group was very professional in the service they provided us. It was simple to do business with them, and the security they provided was excellent.

“I would highly recommend them to anyone who is looking for VIP driving or protection.

"They were quick to respond to all of my concerns and met all of my needs.”

Peled, Maund, Brockway, and Carey were arrested shortly after.

All four were charged with kidnapping conspiracy, kidnapping resulting in death, and carrying, brandishing, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a violent crime.

They could face life in prison if convicted.