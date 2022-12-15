Ten grand reward for capture of ‘Escobar Brothers’ dropped after suspected execution

It is suspected the men were abducted and murdered in the city of Fortaleza in a row over money with a local gang

A £10,000 reward for the capture of two Scotland’s most wanted men, James and Barry Gillespie who were dubbed The Escobar Brothers, has been dropped as it is believed they have been executed.

The fugitive brothers were wanted as part of a global probe into money laundering, drug dealing and gun trafficking.

However, a £10,000 reward for their capture out up by Crimestoppers has been scrapped as authorities now believe the pair have been executed in Brazil following a fall-out with gangsters in the coastal city of Fortaleza.

The £5,000 for each brother has now been dropped "unless renewed at the request of the investigating police force" after the Gillespies, who are from Rutherglen, near Glasgow, fled abroad as law enforcement closed in on them.

There were claims they were running a multi-million ­pound organised crime empire from their Brazilian bolthole which flooded Scotland with drugs and guns, But the Daily

Record reports that underworld sources claim a feud with Brazilian gangsters over protection money led to their deaths.

Their families were told by Police Scotland last year that officers believed the pair “may have come to harm”.

Police Scotland insists officers are still trying hard to track down the siblings and asked anyone with information to come forward.

But the Gillespies, who headed an encrypted mobile phone company, allowing them to remain completely undetected while having regular contact with friends and family have gone silent.

"There hasn’t been a peep in the last year,” one source has been quoted as saying. “Even when they were on the run, they used their ­technological know-how to make sure their loved ones also knew how they were. Understandably, their families fear the worst. They’re trying to be as positive as possible, especially as there’s kids involved, but it gets tougher every day.”

The brothers have headed up Scotland’s Most Wanted list after a European Arrest Warrant was issued for their arrests in 2019.

Police Scotland said they believe the men may have come to harm.

“Police Scotland officers have been in contact with the families of James and Barry Gillespie after enquiries have led them to believe that both men may have come to harm.

“However, extensive enquiries to trace both men are continuing and anyone with information about their current whereabouts should contact Police Scotland.”

The pair are wanted by police in relation to organised crime offences including the attempted murder of Robert Allan in 2015.

Allan had fled Scotland over £30,000 debt but was tracked to Barnsley in England where he was abducted and tortured for two days before being shot three time in the knees and dumped on the naked on the side of the road in Scotland.

The brothers have links to Scottish man Christopher Hughes who was charged in connection with the murder of Dutch criminal and crime blogger Martin Kok who was shot dead in Amsterdam in 2016.

Hughes met with Kok on the night of his murder and authorities allege he set him up but Hughes denies the charges against him.

Ridouan Taghi, the leader of a Dutch Moroccan organised crime group, is believed to have ordered the murder because Kok was writing about his operation.

Taghi, who is currently on trial in the Netherland for various organised crime offences after being extradited from Dubai, is a close associate of Daniel Kinahan.

Kinahan also has links to the Scottish criminals including Dubai-based gang boss Stephen Lyons who is head of the Lyons crime family who have been involved in a long-running feud with the rival Daniels crime gang in Scotland.

The Gillespie brothers have links to associates of the Daniels gang.